Posted: Apr 20, 2026 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 12:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a more than $151,000 payment Monday toward the construction of the Twin Bridges replacement project on County Road 3500.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he and Brian Kellogg with Kellogg Engineering agree the work is going well

The commissioners also approved a payment of $5,700 from Rural Water District 3 for engineering service for the utility relocation during the Saunders Creek bridge project between Vera and Ramona.