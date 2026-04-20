Posted: Apr 20, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis will be providing fun opportunities for families the first weekend in May.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachelle Wilson and Karen Wilson with the Bartlesville Kiwanis announced the opening of Sooner Junior Golf, The Kiwanis Kids Fishing Derby, and an appeal for extra sponsors for Freedom Fest to purchase the fireworks for our country's 250th anniversary.

Rachelle Wilson said, "Sooner Junior will open May 1. It is an 18-hole miniature golf course. And we operate the course really as a community service at Sonner Park in Bartlesville." She added, "We keep prices low. We're open Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from 6 to 10. And we do private parties when we're not open to the public."

Rachelle said that several parties have alread been booked. If anybody is interested, whether it's corporate or church, birthday, you can call our answering service is 918-977-3400 or email s oonerjunior@gmail.com

Photo: Bartlesville Kiwanis

Karen Wilson said, " The next morning, bright and early, the annual Kids Fishing Derby takes place at Jo Allyn Lowe Park. The kids will be fishing from 9 to 11. Make sure everybody understands that you need to bring your own bait and tackle. And a parent is helpful. So kids bring a parent." She added, "We start registration at 8.30am. We have age groups 3 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 12."

Boy Scout Troop 6, headed by Charles Lewis, will be measuring the catches. Karens said,"We keep track of everything so that we know how to appropriately award the prizes."

Photo Courtesy of Pexels

Karen also politely asked for additional sponsors for this year's Kiwanis Fredom Fest on July 4th at Sooner Park so the can cover the increased prices for fireworks.