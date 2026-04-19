Posted: Apr 19, 2026 12:07 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 12:07 PM

Tom Davis

Two drivers and one passenger were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on U.S. 169 at East 156th Street North in Tulsa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 89-year-old Edwin R. Cape of Collinsville man pulled out from a stop sign on 156th Street North to cross the highway and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Dana M. Cookson of Oologah. The impact caused the first vehicle to spin and come to rest on its side, blocking northbound lanes.

Both drivers and one passenger in the first vehicle were injured. Authorities noted not all occupants in the first vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Names of those involved have been released, and next of kin have been notified.