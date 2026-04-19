Posted: Apr 19, 2026 12:03 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 12:09 PM

Tom Davis

Dewey firefighters battled a fully involved structure fire late Saturday night at an abandoned home, responding just before 8 p.m. with multiple units.

According to a social media post from Dewey Fire, crews arrived to find the structure heavily engulfed and faced difficult access, stretching nearly 600 feet of hose to reach the fire. Additional support from Copan Fire and Washington County Fire was requested for extra water supply. Firefighters remained on scene for about three hours.

While clearing the scene, crews were dispatched to an injury accident before returning to the station. No details were provided on that incident.

Photo: Dewey Fire Facebook Page