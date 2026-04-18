Posted: Apr 18, 2026 2:31 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2026 2:31 AM

Tom Davis

Jody Taylor with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips highlighted local wellness and cardiac rehabilitation services during a recent KWON Community Connection interview, emphasizing support for residents looking to improve their health ahead of summer.

Taylor said the Jane Phillips Wellness Connection, located on the 9th floor of the medical center, offers fitness equipment, personal training, classes, and nutrition programs, along with specialized cardiac rehab for patients recovering from heart or lung procedures. He said, "Staff work alongside physicians to create personalized plans aimed at helping patients safely return to daily activities."

Tqaylor said that long-term success comes from setting realistic goals, finding enjoyable forms of exercise, and building accountability through tools like fitness tracking or workout partners. Taylor added, " The community-based programs, including diabetes prevention and weight management, are designed to help individuals of all fitness levels build sustainable, healthy habits."

To find out more and how you can utilize the facility, click Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection | Ascension