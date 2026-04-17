Posted: Apr 17, 2026 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 2:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will discuss improvements to the courthouse, an agreement to work on private property and the county's road use agreement. The commissioners will revisit a proclamation and permission letter from Nowata EMS to be the sole service provider for the county, the county certification map and county action report and the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.

In other business, the commissioners will possibly approve a resolution for a donation, review a solid waste request form, appoint a deputy, review requests for leave sharing and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.