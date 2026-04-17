Posted: Apr 17, 2026 9:23 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66, State Repesentatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with State Senator Julie Daniels reviewed the past week's developments at the state capitol.

Senator Daniels and Rep. Kane argued that enshrining Medicaid expansion in the State Constitution prevents the legislature from "managing" the program such as adding work or wellness requirements. Lawmakers warned the expansion population could eventually cost the state $1 billion annually, potentially forcing cuts to education, transportation, and traditional Medicaid (the elderly and disabled).

Senator Daniels said, "There is a push to put a question on the August or November ballot to move Medicaid from the Constitution into state statute to allow for legislative oversight." Rep. Kane noted that Oklahoma's labor participation rate (approx. 60%) lags behind neighbors like Kansas and Texas, suggesting the current system encourages government dependency.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Lawmakers were pleasantly surprise that the Governor signed the state budget early and in its entirety, rather than letting it become law without a signature.

Ballot Measures: Confirmed for the August ballot are state questions regarding Voter ID requirements and adjustments to property tax constitutional provisions.

The "Human Composting" Debate

There has been a lot of buzz in the media over House Bill 1614regarding "natural organic reduction" or "turning human remains into soil--human compsting."

Rep. Strom votes "Yes" saying he views it as a "freedom" issue and a regulated, less "abrupt" alternative to cremation. He clarified it does not allow for remains to be spread on commercial crops.

Rep. Kane voted "No" and expressed his personal discomfort and a "violation of sensibility. He and Sen. Daniels argued the bill needs "more time to take root" before they can support it. The bill remains a point of high-interest discussion but is not considered a top legislative priority compared to the budget.

"Bell-to-Bell" Cell Phone Ban