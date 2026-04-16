News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 16, 2026 1:01 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 1:01 PM
Pawhuska Council Gets Financial Update
Ty Loftis
During Tuesday evening's council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Carol Jones gave a financial update for the town. Jones said things weren't what she had hoped, but they are doing OK.
Jones said they recently received the sales tax report for March and it is up $28,000. Jones added from the 2024 fiscal year that is down $200,000. Jones also said she should have some answers on the 2024 fiscal year audit in the next few weeks.
« Back to News