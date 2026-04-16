Posted: Apr 16, 2026 10:52 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The testing and flushing of fire hydrants will begin later this month. This is a part of the City of Bartlesville's yearly flushing program to ensure hydrants are working properly across town.

As always, testing and flushing will be conducted in sections. Some of the flushing will take place at night to avoid disruption of local businesses, while other testing will take place during the day. Night flushing will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and day flushing will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.