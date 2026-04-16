Posted: Apr 16, 2026 5:50 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 5:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

New signage has been installed at major intersections along Highway 75/Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville as part of an effort to support residents experiencing homelessness.

City officials say the signs were placed by the city’s Unsheltered Homeless Task Force to promote a “Text to Give” initiative, which allows the public to donate directly to programs assisting people who are homeless in the community.

The program is operated by the Bartlesville Community Foundation, which launched the effort with a $5,000 contribution.

Motorists and pedestrians can participate by texting “HELPING” to 44321 to make a donation.

Officials say the initiative is designed to provide a simple way for community members to contribute to local resources aimed at addressing homelessness. More information is available through the Bartlesville Community Foundation.