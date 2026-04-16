Posted: Apr 16, 2026 5:45 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 5:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department will honor fallen officers during its annual Officer Memorial Day Ceremony on May 13.

The event is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 615 S. Johnstone Ave.

The ceremony will feature a moment of silence, remarks from department officials and community leaders, and the ceremonial laying of a wreath to commemorate officers who have died in the line of duty.

Officials say the public is invited to attend. Community members, families of fallen officers and representatives from neighboring law enforcement agencies are encouraged to join in paying their respects.