Posted: Apr 16, 2026 5:38 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 5:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon as city officials begin the detailed budgeting process.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, where council members are expected to discuss and accept the financial statements and auditor's report for fiscal year 2024. Additionally, the council is expected to discuss financing for bond issuance from the February 2026 general obligation bond election.

The council will then recess to the first floor conference room for a workshop to discuss and plan the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget. The workshop is also open to the public.