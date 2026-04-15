Posted: Apr 15, 2026 5:33 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 5:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, Kan. man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly threatening to kill people in a Bartlesville hospital.

59-year-old Marty Brown was charged on Wednesday with terrorism hoax.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brown allegedly made a phone call to a Bartlesville hospital on Jan. 22, 2026, threatening to kill people at the hospital.

Brown allegedly made the verbal threat and immediately hung up the phone.