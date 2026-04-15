Posted: Apr 15, 2026 5:26 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 5:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly performing sexual acts on a minor.

27-year-old Ace Edmison was charged on Wednesday with lewd acts to a minor child.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim disclosed to authorities in February 2026 that Edmison performed sexual acts on them in June 2021.

The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the alleged incident.