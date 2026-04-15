Posted: Apr 15, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

From a busy spring into a "sizzling summer" filled with music, dance, and family fun, The Center Bartlesville has it all. Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Valerie Hulse with The Center Bartlesville talked about all the upcoming events.

This weekend, it's the Bartlesville Civic Ballet's The Sleeping Beauty which opens Saturday at 7:30 PM, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 PM. This production features local talent alongside professional guest artists from the Boston Ballet.

Then, get ready for a little nostalgia with Live from Laurel Canyon. This is the season finale for the Bartlesville Community Concert Association will present a Folk-Americana tribute to the California music hub with hits from The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Carole King, James Taylor, The Mamas & the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash, The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Jim Morrison, Neil Young and others and on Saturday, April 25, 7:30pm.

Onb April 30th, at 7pm, it's a family adventure with Dinosaur World Live. This family add-on gives you 50 minutes of impressive, life-like dinosaur puppets with no intermission—perfect for young children. You might want to check out the post-show meet-and-greet; "Family Pack" ticket deals available to keep it affordable.

Looking ahead, it's :The Sizzling Summer Series" Valerie Hulse with The Center Bartlesville said these "Fourth Fridays" events running from May through August with the early summer focusing on live stage performances and music. The late summer (July/August) pivots to "Movies on the Green" starting at 8:30 PM to beat the heat.