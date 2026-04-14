Posted: Apr 14, 2026 1:05 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 1:05 PM

Tom Davis

With the threat of tornadoes and severe weather in the area, B the Light Mission has announced it will remain open to provide shelter for those in need.

Officials say the Mission is offering a safe place for anyone seeking refuge as storms move through the region. Community members who need shelter are encouraged to come directly to the facility.

Residents are urged to stay weather-aware and take necessary precautions. For assistance or more information, individuals can contact B the Light Mission at 918-288-0009.