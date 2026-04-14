Posted: Apr 14, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

National Day of Prayer is always on the first Thursday in May. This year, it will be on May 7th as we have a local celebration bringing all the different local churches together at K-Life, 306 East 18th Street in Bartlesville at 6:30pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Co-Chair Dorea Potter said, "We'll have some praise and worship time follwed by volunteers from throughout the community who will be praying for different aspects of society, different parts of society that we like to pray for, family and government and military and the arts and entertainment media. We'll pray for families."