Posted: Apr 14, 2026 2:08 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 2:08 AM

Tom Davis /Kelli Williams

The City of Bartlesville Water Department will begin its annual fire hydrant testing and flushing program on April 26 to ensure hydrants are working properly.

Work will be done in sections across the city, with some nighttime flushing from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and daytime work from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials warn residents that temporary water discoloration may occur during the process.

Crews will start in northern areas and move through multiple zones over several weeks until all hydrants are tested and flushed.

The first areas to be flushed include:

Zone 5 (Partial) — (NIGHT FLUSHING) 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 26-27: Northern city limits going south to 11th Street, from the railroad tracks going east to Cherokee Avenue.

Zone 5 (Partial) — (DAY FLUSHING) 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 27 to completion: Northern city limits going south to 11th Street, from Cherokee Avenue going east to the Caney River.

Zone 3 — (DAY FLUSHING) 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 to completion: Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from railroad tracks going west to city limits.

Zone 7 — (DAY FLUSHING) 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 4 to completion: Northern city limits going south to Frank Phillips Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard west to the Caney River.

Crews will continue to move through the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed. Updates will be posted as crews move throughout the city.