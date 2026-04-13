Posted: Apr 13, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 1:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly spitting on a Washington County Correctional Facility officer.

23-year-old Caleb Holdaway was charged on Monday with placing body fluid on a government employee as a prisoner.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on April10, Holdaway was reportedly being placed in a restraint chair when he allegedly spit on the officer. Holdaway allegedly spit on the victim's hat, hoodie and pants, according to photographs. Holdaway allegedly spit in the victim's face.

Holdaway was charged last month with two counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon and endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer.