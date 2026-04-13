News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 13, 2026 1:58 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 1:58 PM
Data Center Protest Before Pawhuska Coucil Meeting
Ty Loftis
Prior to Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, a protest will be held in front of the Constantine Theater regarding the possibility of a data center coming to Pawhuska. The data center would be located next to Indian Camp Elementary School.
Protest organizer Isabella Sanchez-Goodman hopes they are able to convince the council to put a moratorium in place through the end of the year that would prevent any construction on the data center.
Johnathan Parks, a life-long resident of Pawhuska says he is not against new businesses coming to Pawhuska, he just wants to make sure the right businesses are coming.
Leading up to the protest, a petition got 441 signatures showing their opposition to the data center. Tuesday's protest against the data center will be at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Constantine Theater with the meeting to start at 5:30 p.m. inside the Constantine Theater.
« Back to News