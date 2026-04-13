News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Have Standard Meeting
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
In what was a standard meeting, Rock Fire Department will be getting a new tanker truck for just over $96,000. Additionally, the Black Dog Fire Department could be getting 15 sets of bunker gear, as the Board signed a resolution to advertise for bids. District two commissioner Steve Talburt explains that process.
There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday.
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