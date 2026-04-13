Posted: Apr 13, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 10:35 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Dept recently conducted a park safety survey online. Over 250 community members responded.

Appearing on KWON Radios CITY MATTERS program, Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward said, "The feedback was very encouraging for us. The majority of respondents say they feel safe in our parks, which is always good. And many believe safety has improved over the past year."

Ward said that a key takeaway is that the BPD park patrol efforts are making a difference. Ward said,"Most participants shared the patrol presence helps prevent crime and increases their trust in the public safety. That said, we know there's still work to do with this."