Posted: Apr 13, 2026 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 9:59 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex on Monday morning.

The board discussed improvements to the county courthouse, and tabled items regarding a proclamation and permission letter from Nowata emergency services. The proclamation is to make Nowata EMS the sole provider for medical services in the county.

In other business, the board approved requests for bids to be let for hot mix, hot lay and cold patch, as well as bids for the loading and hauling of materials. The commissioners approved a resolution donating $100 to the sheriff's office and approved an engagement letter with Turner and Associates before discussion of the county budget starts.

The commissioners tabled items regarding the county certification map and county action report, and also tabled discussion of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.