Posted: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 AM

Brian McSweeney & James Copeland

Former Nowata Head Football Coach Chance Juby is sentenced after pleading guilty to engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school.

Last November, Juby was arrested after walking into a multi-agency human-trafficking sting operation in Catoosa. According to a probable cause affidavit, Juby responded to an online advertisement on a site commonly used for solicitation. The ad was part of an undercover law-enforcement effort targeting attempted commercial sex transactions.

On Friday, Juby received a two-year deferred sentence. He must surrender his teaching license during the period and complete 120 hour of community service, plus monthly drug screenings.

Juby is no longer employed with Nowata Schools.