Posted: Apr 11, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 2:35 PM

Brian McSweeney

Seniors from Nowata High School reflected on their favorite memories, played their favorite music and talked about their fellow seniors on Saturday afternoon during Class Days on 104.9 - KRIG.

Nowata Class Days on KRIG was presented by Totel CSI, Tri County Tech, Nowata Automotive Services, Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank of Nowata, Pizza Hut of Bartlesville and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Find Class Days here.