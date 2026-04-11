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Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 11, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 2:22 PM
Historic Fiber Internet Project in Wann
Brian McSweeney
A landmark fiber internet project is underway in Wann between Atlas Broadband and the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
Executive Director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office Michael Sanders says the project is life-changing.
The project between Atlas Broadband and the Oklahoma Broadband Office, worth $1.5 million, was funded through federal grants awarded by the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board. The project in Wann is part of a major expansion effort from the Oklahoma Broadband Office to connect more people with faster internet.
In Wann, the project will bring high-speed fiber internet to 80 homes.
A celebration for the historic project was held on Friday afternoon.
Members of the Oklahoma Broadband Office and Atlas Broadband
Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Michael Sanders
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