Posted: Apr 10, 2026 3:07 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is highlighting their roadside inmate trash pickup crew.

According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff's Office, they have cleared more than 200 miles of county roads and state highways in 2026 alone. Additionally, they have removed 26,500 pounds of trash, been able to donate nearly 6,000 pounds of steel to county shops.

The inmates involved in the roadside trash cleaning have already logged 95 hours of community service.

(Photo courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office.)