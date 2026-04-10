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Osage County

Posted: Apr 10, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 2:01 PM

Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday

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Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting planned for this Monday at the fairgrounds. 
 
During Monday's meeting, there will be discussion to allow the commissioners to execute a quitclaim to the current owner of an older easement that isn't open. The Board will later consider awarding a bid for a tanker truck to Rock Fire Department 
 
The Board will also go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
 
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending. 

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