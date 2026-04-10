Posted: Apr 10, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 2:17 PM

Tom Davis

To those of us the Dewey and Bartlesville area, she is known as Cleo Stanberry. However, she is gaining fame as Space Grandma!.

Miss Cleo's grandsons, Barry and Bryan Bohnsack, both work at Lockheed-Martin and they each had a hand in building the Artemis II spaceship that recently circled the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

Nothing was going to stop Cleo from watching the liftoff in person. Thanks to her daughter, Denise Bohnsack, the 93-year old Oklahoma native got one of the best views of launch. We asked Miss Cleo what she thought of the attention she's received she arrived in near NASA for the the big event. She replied, "I found out all you have to do to get famous is get old."

She loved every moment of the rocket launch experience and she shared her thoughts with us:

Oh yes, I'm very thankful and proud. I pray God to let me live for two things:To see my eleventh great-grandbaby born. And he was born a wonderful baby. And then to see the rocket go off.

And I stood on the balcony just across from the Space Center and watched it with one of my grandsons that was involved. The other one took me to the Space Museum the day before. And who could ask for more in life? I guess just getting married and having babies would be the only thing that would come close to measuring up watching that rocket go off.

And the people that were cheering, thousands and thousands of people all cheering for the same thing. And I'm sure some of them praying as I was for their safety. And all of America stood together.

And this is what we need. And this is our future. And I want my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be a part of it."

The Weather Channel’s Katie Tutrone met her to see how a passion for the stars spans generations: