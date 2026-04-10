Posted: Apr 10, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

An early Oklahoma state buget deal has been made. Appearing on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66, State Representatives Judd Strom (District 10) and John B. Kane (District 11) talked about he early passage of the state budget and the potential for the legislature to adjourn before the constitutional deadline.

Rep. Kane highlighted how starting negotiations immediately after the State of the State address—rather than waiting weeks—accelerated the timeline. Kane said that lawmakers attribute the speed to established relationships and a shared focus on "stability over expansion" where "growth limited to approximately 1.35%."

Kane gave his highlights of the deal:

Creation of a new Taxpayer Endowment Trust Fund to provide long-term tax relief.

Focus on one-time supplemental funding for specific problems rather than permanent agency growth.

Education Funding: An additional $232 million allocated to education which includes funding for a $2,000 teacher pay raise (distributed via the state formula).

New investments in literacy and math training to improve national rankings.

Rep. Strom talked about the infrastructure wins for the Bartlesville area, including Water District Improvements with funding for clean water and better pressure in Districts 10 and 11. Strom also touched on the roads and bridges inprovement as Oklahoma has risen from 47th to 8th in the nation for bridge safety.

Healthcare & Mental Health also received needed attention to address the high costs of Medicaid expansion and substantial investments in mental health services.

Now that the budget has passed, the focus shifts to "limit bills"—the rules that dictate exactly how agencies can spend their allocated funds. Rep. Strom explained that if the state gives money for a fire truck, these bills ensure the agency doesn't buy street signs instead.

Strom said the legislature has completed week 10 of a 16-week schedule. While Strom is "packing for the end of May" (the traditional end), both Strom and Kane admit an early exit is possible now that the "weedy" work of the budget is largely behind them. Strom said that of the 2,700+ bills filed, only about 600 remain active, allowing for a concentrated focus on final policy.