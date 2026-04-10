Posted: Apr 10, 2026 7:16 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 7:16 AM

Tom Davis

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, has been appointed by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert to serve on the Fiscal Affairs & Government Operations Committee of the Council of State Governments Southern Office for the 2026-2027 term.

Strom will serve a one-year term on the committee, which focuses on topical fiscal and government operations issues impacting southern states. As a member, he will work alongside legislators and policy experts from across the region to discuss policy priorities, share best practices and serve as a resource for their respective states.

"I am honored to be appointed to this committee by Speaker Hilbert and to represent Oklahoma in these important discussions," Strom said. "Fiscal responsibility and strong government oversight are critical to earning the trust of taxpayers, and I look forward to working with leaders from across the region to advance those principles."

Strom currently serves as chair of the House Appropriations and Budget General Government Policy Committee and recently sponsored a package of bills to strengthen oversight of taxpayer dollars and promote accountability in government operations.

"I have been serving in the Legislature since 2019, and during that time we have worked hard to build strong savings for our state," Strom said. "Oklahoma is doing a lot of things right fiscally, and we are making the necessary changes to ensure government spending remains accountable. I am proud to share our success and what we have learned with others across the region."

As a committee member, Strom will participate in meetings and sessions at the annual Southern Legislative Conference, contribute to policy discussions and serve as a resource for their respective states.