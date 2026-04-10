Posted: Apr 10, 2026 5:54 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 5:54 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma leaders have finalized a 2026 state budget that prioritizes education, infrastructure, and public services.

The plan includes $192 million for education and $136 million for capital projects at University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. It also directs $49 million to the state’s mental health department and boosts funding for Human Services programs like child care and foster care.

Additional investments include $74 million for transportation and $24.5 million for natural resource needs such as dam repairs and rural water systems, aiming to maintain services while preserving long-term state savings.