Posted: Apr 10, 2026 5:50 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 5:50 AM

Tom Davis

A three-vehicle collision at a rural intersection in rural Rogers County resulted in multiple fatalities Thursday, including a Bartlesville woman, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at the junction of U.S. Highway 412 and County Road 4160 when a northbound vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the highway into the path of an eastbound commercial motor vehicle. The eastbound vehicle struck the northbound vehicle, sending both off the roadway and into the center grass median.

Investigators say the northbound vehicle rolled three to four times during the crash. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Marissa K. Smith of Bartlesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle, Randy K. Meeks, 66, and Griffin W. Parker, 47, both of Jenks, also died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, 57-year-old Charles R. Bough of Jerico Springs, Missouri, was not injured. His passenger also escaped injury, and both were reported to have been wearing seatbelts.