Posted: Apr 08, 2026 3:18 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 3:18 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Arvest Foundation announces a $10,000 donation to the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club to boost funding to support additional youth and expand opportunities.

Arvest local bank President David Nickel and Private Banking Advisor Cory Snelson presented the check to Boys and Girls Club Executive Jason Barta and Director of Development Beth Beard.

The donation will help support the Boys and Girls Club summer programming in Bartlesville and Dewey. The programs focus on academic enrichment, career exploration, healthy lifestyles, STEM learning and social-emotional development, helping prevent summer learning loss while fostering growth and resilience.

Nickel said, "It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation...Our local Boys & Girls Club has been making a positive impact on the lives of young people in our community since the 1950s. They continue to grow and support new generations of kids."

Barta said, "Thanks to the Arvest Foundation's $10,000 gift, our Clubs will be able to provide meaningful summer programming for the kids who need us most...This support goes far beyond funding—it creates opportunities, experiences, and lasting impact."