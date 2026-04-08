Posted: Apr 08, 2026 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 2:36 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing 24 misdemeanor charges after allegedly making unauthorized purchases.

37-year-old Peyton Ropp was charged on Wednesday with 24 counts of obtaining merchandise by false pretenses.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Ropp allegedly identified himself as a representative for an organization in Eastern Osage County at a Bartlesville O'Reilly's. Ropp allegedly made 24 purchases at the O'Reilly's, totaling almost $6,000, and charged the purchases to the businsses' accounts. Ropp allegedly made the purchases from September to October 2025.

Multiple representatives from the organization reported to authorities that Ropp has never worked for the business and was not authorized to make the purchases.

Ropp is currently facing felony charges in Washington County for first-degree forgery and identity theft in separate matters.