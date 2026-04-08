News
Barnsdall Schools
Posted: Apr 08, 2026 12:45 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 12:45 PM
Barnsdall Class Days Taking Place Saturday
Ty Loftis
Tune into 99.1 FM Am 1500 KPGM this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Barnsdall Class Days. Students will share their favorite memories and play their favorite songs.
Barnsdall Class Days is being brought to you by Oklahoma Wesleyan University, the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Panther Pride Storage, Red Barn Quilting and Tri County Tech.
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