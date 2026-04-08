Posted: Apr 08, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 11:16 AM

Tom Davis

Sunfest -- known as Oklahoma's Biggest outdoor Picnic -- is also Bartlesville's "Favorite Festival and Event" as voted by the community. Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sunfest board member Trey Stumpf this year's event runs May 29, 30, and 31 at Sooner Park, located at Madison Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue in Bartlesville. This year's theme is "Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary."

The mains stage features a variety of regional and local artists and entertainers performing Jazz, rhythm and blues, rock, bluegrass, contemporary Christian, and original music variations. The Friday night headliner is Ross Clayton from NBS's THE VOICE. Ross blends country, classic rock and soul, delivering performances with depth and range. The Saturday night headliner The Jamie Morrison Band.

Other acts will include Robbi Bell, John Hamlin, Barrelfish Steel Drum Band out of the Owasso, Big Jim and the Twins. Prairie Smoke, and plenty more.

There is a Sunfest collaboration band called Right Track Ministries and Music Review set for early Saturday evening. It features Garrett Brown and Chase Wilson along with Jenny Engel from Spirit Church and Shannon Lewis among serveral others.

The arts and crafts show features paintings, sculptures, drawings, wearable art, stained glass, woodcraft, wooden toys, and so much more! All items are handmade and sold by the artists who make them. 90 vendors hav signed up so far.

Youthfest is an attraction designed especially for children of all ages. Several games and crafts are available for kids and the young alike.

You won't to miss the Car Show at Sunfest on Saturday and participate in the Sunday worship and praise events at the main stage with many of the area Baptist Churches, Spirit Church, Oral Roberts University Worship Team and the Get Real Revelators at the bandshell.

Want to be part of our amazing team? Trey said Sunfest is always looking for volunteers.