Posted: Apr 08, 2026 9:15 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Members of the Washington County OSU Alumni Association are inviting the community to get involved through monthly meetings, social events and scholarship opportunities for local students. Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, representatives Brent Cunningham and Joseph Glenn said the group meets the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Scissortail Brewery in Dewey and welcomes “family, friends and fans” of Oklahoma State University.

The Washington County OSU Alumni Association is preparing for several upcoming events, including a Bedlam softball watch party April 15 featuring raffles and a bake sale to raise scholarship funds. Proceeds support local students from Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan and surrounding areas who plan to attend OSU, with applications typically coordinated through school counselors.

The group’s largest annual event, “Bound for Stilly,” is set for July 10 and will include a block party with food, games and fundraising activities. Additional plans include a June promotion offering a free drink to recent OSU graduates. Organizers say the goal is to build community while supporting future Cowboys through scholarships and outreach.