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Posted: Apr 07, 2026 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 3:28 PM
Deceased Male Identified in Tuesday Morning Stabbing
Brian McSweeney
The Bartlesville Police Department has identified 31-year-old Christopher Elijah Richardson as the deceased male in Tuesday morning's reported homicide in the 1200 block of South Maple Avenue.
The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department.
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