Posted: Apr 07, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 3:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Police Departmet (BPD) is searching for a new chief.

According to the City of Bartlesville, the position was opened on April 1 for internal candidates only, following the announcement of departing Chief Kevin Ickleberry's retirement on March 9. His retirement goes into effect July 1. The new chief will assume the role on July 2.

Ickleberry has been on personal leave due to medical reasons since December 2025.

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders said, "This internal posting reflects our strong confidence in the leadership, experience and professionalism within our Police Department...We recognize the talent that exists across the organization and believe we are well positioned to fill this role from within."

Deputy Chief Troy Newell announced this week he will not pursue the role as Bartlesville's police chief.

Newell said, "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as acting police chief in the absence of Chief Ickleberry...I have learned a lot, and it has been an honor to lead the men and women I have worked alongside over the past 19 years. Our officers and support staff go above and beyond every day to serve Bartlesville citizens with compassion, skill, and professionalism, and their support during this time has helped ensure a smooth transition and continuity in the department's operations. While I appreciate the opportunity to serve as acting chief, I will not be applying for or pursuing the permanent position of chief. I am happy serving the department as deputy chief and I look forward to returning to that role when the new chief takes over on July 2. The Bartlesville Police Department has some of the most qualified candidates for police chief in the state, if not beyond, and I am confident the next chief will be the right choice for the department, the public, and the City."