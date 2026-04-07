Posted: Apr 07, 2026 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has released the crime report for March. There were just over 8,800 calls for service and of that, 1,056 calls were made to 911. There were 98 arrests made.

The Osage County Jail had 308 inmates housed and 121 case numbers were reported. There were 23 property crimes and 12 domestic disturbances. For the month, there were 10 drug or alcohol related arrests, nine violent crimes and one assault case.