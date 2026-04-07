Posted: Apr 07, 2026 9:02 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 10:46 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers responded Tuesday morning to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of South Maple Avenue. Police were called to the residence at about 7:58 a.m. and found an adult male dead at the scene.

BPD Capt. Martinez said, "Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the case shortly after officers arrived. Two adult men who were at the residence were taken to the police department for questioning as investigators work to determine exactly what happened. No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of family members."

Police said preliminary information suggests the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department.

Read the press release HERE.