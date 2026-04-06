Posted: Apr 06, 2026 9:25 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 9:25 PM

Brian McSweeney

Voters in Nowata County will head to the polls on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nowata County has three school board seats up for election. For Nowata Public Schools, incumbent Margie Learned is challenged by Robert Parrish.

Chelsea Public Schools has one school board seat up for election and a proposition as well. Incumbent Larry Copeland II is challenged by Debbie Hoskins. Chelsea's bond proposal is an $800,000 transportation bond. The bond would purchase school buses and transportation equipment.

The Town of South Coffeyville is putting a proposition in front of voters for a 1.5% sales tax increase.