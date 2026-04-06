Posted: Apr 06, 2026 9:02 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 9:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

Washington County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Copan Public Schools election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the State Election Board's voter portal is the easiest way for voters to locate their polling place and verify their registration.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or a federally recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official voter identification card can be used as proof of identity.

Two precincts will be open for Tuesday's election. New Life Wesleyan Church, located at 445 S. Caney St. in Copan. Word of Truth Fellowship, located at 16097 Bison Rd. will also be an active polling place.