Posted: Apr 06, 2026 8:28 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 8:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners held their montly meeting at the Nowata Fire Department Monday evening.

The commissioners approved adding a new chapter to the Nowata Municipal Code. The new chapter regulates certain tree species that are declared invasive, hazardous, structurally unsound and can be destructive to public improvements and utilities.

In other business, the commissioners approved the appointment of three members to the Nowata Cemetery Committee and set a $7,000 purchase limit for fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration.

The commissioners tabled discussion on the possible purchase of lots in the industrial park and also tabled discussion on the possibility of the sale or trade of property, including homes and vehicles.

The commissioners entered executive session to discuss the employment of City Manager Melanie Ward. No action was taken.