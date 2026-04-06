Posted: Apr 06, 2026 6:29 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 6:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville was recently notified that Replenysh, who had operated the town's recycling system since 2021, will end operations at the end of the month. City staff members have went out for request for proposals in an attempt to find another business to take it over, but haven't had much luck.

At Monday evening's city council meeting, Public Works Director Keith Henry talked about a few things he is working on in an attempt to find a solution.

City Manager Mike Bailey shared some insights into a rate study and survey that was taken a few years ago regarding Bartlesville residents and their opinion on curbside recycling.