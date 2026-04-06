Posted: Apr 06, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Broken Arrow woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

39-year-old Amanda Cherry was charged on Monday with aggravated DUI.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated individual. Police located a parked vehicle and made contact with Cherry.

Authorities allegedly observed multiple indicators that Cherry was under the influence of alcohol. Authorities allegedly located an intoxicating beverage in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Cherry allegedly told authorities she had consumed alcohol approximately two hours before driving.

Cherry's breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) was allegedly 0.16.