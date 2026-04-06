Posted: Apr 06, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 3:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Caney, Kan. woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing money from multiple elderly victims.

52-year-old Marcella Freed was charged on Monday with three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.

According to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, Freed was a business manager for a Bartlesville rehab and health facility. Between April 2024 and June 2025, Freed allegedly stole over $21,600 that was supposed to be deposited in the facility's account.

Freed allegedly received approximately $18,000 that was meant for residents' bills from April 2024 to April 2025. In September 2024, Freed allegedly named herself an appointed trustee of a resident's Medicaid Income Pension Trust and redirected $3,142 into her personal account.

Freed's account history allegedly displayed purchases on Etsy, Hey Dude Shoes, government payments, and various restaurants and businesses in Kansas.