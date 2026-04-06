Posted: Apr 06, 2026 10:39 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 10:39 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners voted to end the county-wide burn ban two days early during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.

The resolution to approve the burn ban was passed on March 25. It prohibited any person from burning any material or substance that could start a widespread fire. Outdoor grilling, welding, grinding and gas torch work was allowed as an exception during the burn ban.