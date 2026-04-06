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Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 06, 2026 10:39 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 10:39 AM
Nowata Co. Terminates Burn Ban
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners voted to end the county-wide burn ban two days early during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
The resolution to approve the burn ban was passed on March 25. It prohibited any person from burning any material or substance that could start a widespread fire. Outdoor grilling, welding, grinding and gas torch work was allowed as an exception during the burn ban.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle and Nowata Fire Chief Jason Goodell said this week creates favorable weather for burning before dry conditions return.
The termination of Nowata County's burn ban also ends the City of Nowata's burn ban.
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