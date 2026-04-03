Posted: Apr 03, 2026 5:11 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2026 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney

Candidates across the state filed candidacy for various government positions this week.

Representative of District 11, the incumbent John B. Kane has a challenger and it is a familiar name in Wendi Stearman. Stearman held that position from 2020 to 2022 before Kane defeated her.

District 10 Representative Judd Strom will face off against Jake Bair and Cuen Funderburke in the republican primary. The winner of that race will face democrat Issac Mattox in November. Republicans Jeremy Sacket and Spencer Grace will face off in the District 37 State Representative seat.

State Senator Bill Coleman will face off against Jadan Terrazas in the District 10 primary and the winner of that primary will take on democrat Chayelynn Moore in November's general election.

The U.S. Senate field is a crowded one. On the republican side you have Kevin Hern, Sean Buckner, Brian Ragain, Nick Hankins and Gary Ty England. The democratic field consists of Troy W. Green, Jim Priest, R.O. Joe Cassity Jr, Ervin Stone Yen and N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas. The two Independents are Curtis Stinnett and Ron Meinhardt. Sevier White will run as a Libertarian.

The U.S. House District 2 field consists of Republicans Will Webb and Josh Brecheen, along with Democrats Erik Terwey and Brandon Wade. Independent Ronnie Hopkins is also in the field.

With Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt term-limited, many are stepping up hoping to replace him. Republicans running for governor include Charles McCall, Mike Mazzei, Leisa Mitchell Haynes, Kenneth Sturgell, Gentner Drummond, Jennifer Domenico, Chip Keating, Jake Merrick and Calup Anthony Taylor. Democrats Cyndi Munson, Connie Johnson and Arya are running, along with Independent Jerry Griffin, Orlando Lynn Bush and Robert E. Brooks Sr.

For Lieutenant Governor, Republicans Darrell Weaver, H. Victor Flores, T.W. Shannon, Justin JJ Humphrey, David Ostrowe and Brian Hill are all running. Democrat Kelly Forbes has also filed for candidacy.

Republican Jon Echols and Jeff Starling have filed to become the State's next Attorney general, as has Democrat Nick Coffey.

Several candidates have filed to become the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Republicans Toni Hasenbeck, John Cox, Robert Franklin, Adam Pugh, Debra A. Herlihy, James Taylor and William Crozier will all face off in the June Primary. Democrats Craig McVay and Jennettie Marshall have also filed.

Republican Melissa Capps is the only person to file for the position of State Auditor and Inspector. Republicans Cindy Byrd and Todd Russ will run against each other in a primary to become the state's next Treasurer. The winner will face Libertarian Kiefer Perry in November's general election.

For the position of Labor Commissioner, Republicans Kevin West, Lisa Janloo, John Pfeiffer and Keith Swinton have all filed. Democrat Kevin Dawson is running for the job, as is Libertarian Mike Hall.

Republicans Marty L. Quinn, Bob Sullivan, Greta Shuler and Chris Merideth have all filed to run for Insurance Commissioner. Democrat Craig MacIntyre will also be on the ballot.